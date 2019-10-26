Everyone has right to express his desire, says BJP Maharashtra chief on Sena's CM demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday "everyone has the right" to express his desire and asserted that Devendra Fadnavis will continue to lead the state.

"Everyone has the right to tell as to what they want," he said at a press conference here, in an apparent response to the Shiv Sena's demand for the chief minister's post.

Patil said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis are empowered to take a decision on the matters pertaining to the government formation and they will take a decision after talking to each other.Calling Fadanvis the best chief minister of Maharashtra till date, the BJP leader said that there was no question of replacing him with someone else."Fadanvis has emerged as the best chief minister of Maharashtra since the state's formation. He has completed five years in office," he said."Fadanvis is a prudent man. So we all wish to see him as the chief minister again ... Therefore Fadanvis will be the chief minister. There is no issue of replacing him with someone else," Patil added.Patil said the BJP's newly-elected MLAs would meet on October 30 in Mumbai to elect their leader.The state BJP chief's comments come amid Shiv Sena workers demanding that Aditya Thackeray, who won from Worli seat, be made the Chief Minister.On Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing media persons, also raised questions over whether the BJP or the Shiv Sena will get the chief minister's seat in the state this time.Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik has said that the party chief should get written assurance from the alliance partner BJP that they will get a chance to run the government for a 2.5-year term each.The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, has bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)