Everyone have to follow law of land: New IT Min Vaishnaw

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) New Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday did not waste any time to make it crystal clear how he wants things to pan out in the ongoing Twitter-Centre face off as he assumed office as the Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics & IT.

"Everyone have to follow law of the country," Vaishnaw said during his first visit to the party headquarters after being made cabinet minister in the Modi government.