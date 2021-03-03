Everyone knows imposing Emergency was wrong: Nitish Kumar on Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 3 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that everyone knows that imposing emergency in the country was wrong.



"Everyone knows who imposed emergency in the country. Everyone knows that imposing an emergency in the country was a wrong move. During the emergency, many arrests were made all over the country and many fundamental rights of the people were violated. Everyone knows about it. If Rahul Gandhi is talking about all these things, then he should think before speaking on such matters", the chief minister said addressing reporters here.

The Congress leader and the party's former president Rahul Gandhi who participated in a webinar organised by a US university on Tuesday said that the Emergency imposed in the country during the tenure of his grandmother, the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was wrong. (ANI)

