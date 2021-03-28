Everything cannot be made public: Shah on 'meeting' Sharad Pawar

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday declined to confirm or deny his purported meeting with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

"Everything cannot be made public," he said to a question on the meeting during a press conference at his residence.

Gujarati media had reported that Shah met Pawar and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel in Ahmedabad.