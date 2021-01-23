Everything in the nation, its welfare, is nationalism, forefathers have given philosophy of 'world is one family': Vice President

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): The nation doesn't mean geographical boundaries; everything in the nation, its welfare, is nationalism said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday while adding ours is a glorious civilization that embodies the value of sharing and caring.



"The nation doesn't mean geographical boundaries; everything in the nation, its welfare, is nationalism. Ours is a glorious civilisation that embodies the value of share and care. Our forefathers have given to us the philosophy of 'world is one family'," said Naidu in his address.

"Nationalism doesn't mean only saying 'Jai Hind' or singing 'Jana Gana Mana' or 'Vande Matram'. 'Jai Hind' means every Indian's 'Jai ho' which is possible when their needs are taken care of, they are fed properly, have clothing and don't face discrimination," he added.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid a floral tribute to iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at the Foundation Course at MCR HRD Institute, Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu said: "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. My respectful tributes to the iconic freedom fighter and visionary leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today."

In another tweet, the Vice President mentioned that Netaji was a charismatic personality who could turn 'Prisoners of War' into 'Freedom Fighters'.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

