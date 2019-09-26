Everything on record: CPI on Rs 15 crore donation from DMK

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja defended his party's position in regard with the case of Rs 15 crore donation received from ally partner DMK from Tamil Nadu during Lok Sabha election and by-polls.

"We were together in a coalition at the time of fighting the election in Lok Sabha and we are fighting together to defeat BJP and its allies and coalition partners help each other mutually. They have worked together collectively and they all move together to fight primary enemies in the election and that usually happens in Tamil Nadu," Raja told ANI.



Raja further stated that there is nothing to hide as the transaction has been made through banks.

On being asked he has submitted an affidavit given to the Election Commission (EC) regarding the Rs 15 crore donation from DMK, he said: "We will inform the EC. When the affidavit will be submitted, everything will be on the record."

Left parties CPI and CPM have been put in a spot for accepting donations of Rs 15 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively, from alliance partner DMK during the previous Lok Sabha polls.

In its declaration of poll expenditure to the EC, DMK recorded donations of Rs 40 crore -- from its total election expenses of Rs 79 crore -- to alliance partners CPI, CPM and KNDP. (ANI) Raja further stated that there is nothing to hide as the transaction has been made through banks.On being asked he has submitted an affidavit given to the Election Commission (EC) regarding the Rs 15 crore donation from DMK, he said: "We will inform the EC. When the affidavit will be submitted, everything will be on the record."Left parties CPI and CPM have been put in a spot for accepting donations of Rs 15 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively, from alliance partner DMK during the previous Lok Sabha polls.In its declaration of poll expenditure to the EC, DMK recorded donations of Rs 40 crore -- from its total election expenses of Rs 79 crore -- to alliance partners CPI, CPM and KNDP. (ANI)