Everything under control in Tripura BJP: Vinod Sonkar

BJP national secretary and Tripura in-charge, Vinod Sonkar told IANS that no one has left the party and everything was fine in all ranks and cadres. "Till now no one has left the BJP to join any other opposition party and there is nothing to worry about. Everything is under control and the central leadership is in touch with the state leadership," Sonkar said.

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Amid the continuous criticism of the Tripura government and the state leadership by BJP MLA Ashis Das, the party central leadership said the situation was under control in the state, and it was keeping a close eye on the developments.

Sonkar also denied any resentment in the party cadre against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

"There is no resentment against the state government and things are blown out of proportion," Sonkar added.

Speculation is rife that Das will join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress after he praised her. In Kolkata, Das had said that political anarchy and chaos are prevailing in BJP-ruled Tripura where people are unhappy with the performance of the state government.

Refusing to disclose whether he would join the Trinamool Congress, the 43-year-old BJP MLA had said, "You will find out everything soon."

A party insider said that the central leadership is constantly monitoring the developments in Tripura. "The BJP leadership is aware about the happenings within the party in Tripura and will take necessary action accordingly as per the requirement. There are a few voices of dissent against the state government but the overall situation is under control," party insiders said.

On Monday, talking to the media in Kolkata, Das, an MLA from the Surma Assembly seat in northern Tripura, also criticised the Prime Minister for "selling most of the government properties to private parties".

Praising Banerjee for winning the bypoll in Bhabanipur by a record margin, Das had said that many people and organisations want Banerjee as the Prime Minister and her elevation to the post is very crucial as she is a Bengali.

Das and four other BJP MLAs -- Sudip Roy Barman, Ashis Kumar Saha, Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl and Burba Mohan Tripura -- recently held a big gathering in Agartala, which was attended by many local BJP leaders and workers.

