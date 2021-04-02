EVM in BJP candidate's car: CPI MP says incident brought autonomy of EC into question

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): CPI MP Binoy Viswam wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner over the controversial incident involving an election official with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) who was found travelling in the vehicle of the BJP party member who is also contesting the elections in Assam and said that the incident has brought the independence and autonomy of the Election Commission into question.



In a letter, the Communist Party of India, Member of Parliament, Binoy Viswam said: "In a direct attack on the democratic process of the count, it has emerged that an election official along with EVM machines was found travelling in the vehicle of a BJP party member who is also contesting the elections in the state of Assam."

It further stated that this EVM incident is yet another in a series of such occurrences that have brought the independence and autonomy of the Election Commission into question in the past few years.

The protection of EVM machines and the conduct of election officials must always be exemplary and without blemish. There exist strict laws and rules that govern the same and a violation of them must be dealt with sternly.

There have been some reports by the media from sources allegedly within the EC claiming that the official's car broke down and hence the use of the BJP candidate's car. I cannot emphasise enough that such absurd defences by the EC would only go to further question its credibility. There exist absolutely no circumstances in which such actions of the official can be justified, the letter said.

"To ensure the conduct of free and fair elections is the primary objective of the Election Commission. It is imperative that the EC takes strict disciplinary action against the erring official and suspends the candidature of the BP member whose car it was," the letter addressing to Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora stated.

However, the CPI MP said that it was his hope that the EC will set stern precedence with its response to this incident and ensure no such action takes places that put the credibility and independence of the EC into question either in Assam or anywhere in the country.

Meanwhile, the EC today suspended four officials after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing an EVM being found in a BJP candidate's car in Patharkandi constituency following the second round of polling in Assam. (ANI)

