Evolution in carpet making since its inception

Thus, India was introduced to the first carpet making process and Persian style carpets. Over the years, the carpet weaving process and style has evolved with respect to unique style spread over Indian subcontinent with each area having its own style.

*Traditional carpets: Mughal carpets were rich in colour and design that were made using Handknotting technique. The quality of a hand-knotted carpet is determined by the number of knots per square inch -- a higher density indicates a superior piece that can accommodate more intricate patterns.

*Theme Inspired carpets: The traditional Persian style carpets have been blended with Indian art and architectures. Not only this, the inspirations for the carpets are created in conjunction with trend forecasts, colour schemes, and thematic explorations. With carpet industry gaining popularity in north India, the carpets have taken inspiration from the art and culture of the region. Ever since they have flourished, they are renowned for their high spirited colours and geometric motifs.

*Recreation of traditional carpets: These carpets are made using modern techniques like Hand tufting and Hand screening that combines punching strands of wool using a hand-operated tool into a canvas that is stretched on a frame. Due to increased demands and need for a more expeditious turn around. There was a need of more commercially viable product. Handtufted carpets that are quicker to manufacture and easier to weave (tufted) were discovered and started being used widely in most institutional spaces.

*Designer carpets -- The top creative talents of the country are now exploring carpets as their canvas. Bringing in talents from other industries like Art and Fashion is opening new avenues. With their exquisite designs, differentiating patterns and colours that define the rich heritage and beauty of India are now been showcased in carpets across the globe. The popular weaving technique used are Handknotted and HandTufted, depends on the design requirement.



