Evolve national consensus to tackle Covid: Sonia

In a five minute video message, she offered condolences to the departed souls and her good wishes to the people. She urged the Union Government to evolve a political consensus on a policy to tackle the spread of the pandemic nationally.

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in a video statement on Saturday asked the Union Government to evolve a national consensus to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

She said that the time has come that the central and state governments wake up and discharge their duties.

"The present situation has shaken the humanity, oxygen shortage, lack of medicine and beds, the situation is like this in many states. The time has come that union and states should wake up and work together and fulfill your responsibility," Sonia said in the message.

"My first request to the central government would be to transfer Rs 6,000 to migrants, testing should be increased, free vaccine is key to keep people safe," she added.

Sonia Gandhi's message comes in the wake of the Covid surge which crossed 4 lakh cases on Saturday.

India witnessed highest spike of 4,01,999 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 3,523 fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) said on Saturday.

It was the first time when India crossed four lakh figure of Covid cases in a day. For the last nine days, over three lakh Covid cases were being reported while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past four days. On Friday, India witnessed 3,498 deaths, second highest fatalities in a day.

