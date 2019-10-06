Evolving with society, Sangh focuses on new challenges as it gears up to celebrate its centenary in 2025

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), one of the largest cultural and social organisations in the country, has embarked on preparations to mark its centenary celebrations in 2025.

The Sangh, which was established in 1925, has grown to be one of the largest voluntary organisations in the world. Sources state that the centenary year would be an occasion to celebrate the contribution of the Sangh in nation-building and awakening its consciousness.

Though still in the initial stages of preparation, the RSS is thinking about how effective it will be in bringing social reforms when it turns 100.The Sangh's viewpoint also echoes in the recently unveiled book, Roadmaps For The 21st Century, written by Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) national organisation secretary.The book, released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on October 1, is being considered significant as it is the first such publication on RSS' thought process into contemporary issues by an insider."Going forward, 2025 will be the year of the Sangh centenary. As newer platform germinate and grow to full stature and as its activities permeate multiple layers, coordination will be a key feature," Ambekar said regarding the book."Leadership is required in all spheres of public life, discussions with top functionaries, delegating responsibilities and preparing them for future roles as new fields will be added. Forward planning, meticulous designing of initiatives and inspiring rich contributions from activists is a Sangh speciality and in the twenty-first-century India will see a lot of it, " he added.Speaking to ANI on RSS' preparations for 100 years celebrations, Ambekar said, "Sangh makes plans every four-five years. These include how to work in rural areas and work on the environment etc. All these works will gradually start showing results. "Sources stated that the centenary year is expected to be a time for renewal for the Sangh where the top leadership is expected to review and contemplate the role of the organisation in the future.The leadership is also expected to ponder over various issues and the role that it would like to pursue ahead, sources added. (ANI)