Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle in Germany

Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat, former Afghanistan Minister of Information and Communications, was spotted by a local journalist in Germany's Leipzig city when he was on his way to make a delivery on his bicycle, the Independent reported.

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS)

Saadat had joined the government of the now-exiled President Ashraf Ghani as a cabinet minister in 2018. After serving for two years, however, Saadat resigned and left the country for Germany last December.

The former minister began working as a delivery executive for the food delivery company Livrando after his money ran out, reported Sky News.

Saadat said his story should "serve as a catalyst to change the way high-ranking people live their lives in Asia and the Arab world".

Photos of Saadat have gone viral on social media amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country once the US announced it was pulling out its troops from the war-torn nation.

Ghani had abruptly left the country just before the capture of Kabul by the Taliban and is now reportedly in the UAE.

Reacting to the situation back home, Sadaat said he never thought a civilian government would fall so fast.

He reportedly holds two master's degrees in communication and electronic engineering from the Oxford University. With a career spanning over 23 years, Sadaat has worked with at least 20 companies in 13 countries, including Saudi Arabia.

