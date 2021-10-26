Ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Aryan Khan in Bombay HC

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) In a significant development, former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi is expected to appear for Aryan Khan's bail plea, scheduled to come up before the Bombay High Court, here on Tuesday.

Rohatgi -- who recently slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau by terming it as "an Ostrich with head buried in the sand", will join Khan's existing battery of lawyers in the HC during the day.