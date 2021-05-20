Ex-Albanian Prez denies US accusation over corruption

In a statement on Wednesday, Blinken announced that Berisha and his family members were ineligible to travel to the US due to corruption acts that have undermined democracy in Albania, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tirana, May 20 (IANS) Former Albanian President Sali Berisha had denied the corruption allegations levelled against him by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On his Facebook account, Berisha expressed regret on the US' decision, denying the accusations made by Blinken.

He asked the US side to make public every fact and document against him or his family members.

Berisha, born in 1944, was the first leader of the Democratic Party of Albania and was elected President of the country in 1992.

He had also served as Prime Minister from 2005 to 2013.

--IANS

ksk/