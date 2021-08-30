Ex-army man kills two people over land dispute in Andhra's Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): An ex-serviceman fired killed two persons and left one injured by firing at them in Guntur on Sunday.



The incident took place in Macharla mandal of Guntur district on Sunday evening when retired army personnel Sambasiva Rao shot at three people over a land dispute.

Adilakshmi, Sub Inspector Macharla rural said, "Sambasiva Rao is a retired army jawan residing at Rayavaram village in Macharla mandal of Guntur district. He has a property dispute over some agrarian land with Siva, Balakrishna and Anjaneyulu for few years."

"A brawl took place between them on Sunday evening. Sambasiva Rao fired with his licensed revolver. In that shootout, Siva and Balakrishna died on the spot. Anjaneyulu was injured," he added.

Police shifted the bodies to Macharla Government Hospital for postmortem. Anjaneyulu was referred to Guntur Government Hospital for further treatment.

"Accused Sambasiva Rao is absconding. A case is registered under provisions of sections 302, 37, 364A of IPC, and investigation is initiated," said the police official.

Police are searching for the absconding accused. (ANI)

