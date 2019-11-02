Ex-Army officer arrested on suspicion of spying

<br>Confirming his arrest, Delhi Cantt Police Station House Officer Inspector Sameer Srivastava told IANS: "It is difficult to say much right now. The suspect is being questioned by several agencies. Nothing concrete has come out as yet."

Highly placed Delhi Police sources told IANS, "The Intelligence agencies and the Indian Army have also been alerted on the case. The Delhi Police is planning a joint probe with them into the case."

(Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be contacted at sanjeev.c@ians.in)