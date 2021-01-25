Ex-Assam CM Gogoi among 15 from 6 NE states conferred Padma awards

Gogoi, who died at the age of 86 on November 23 last year in Guwahati, had been state's Chief Minister for 15 years -- 2001-2016. He was also a former central minister.

Guwahati/Agartala, Jan 25 (IANS) On the eve of 72nd Republic Day, the government on Monday conferred the Padma Bhushan award posthumously to former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and Padma Shri awards to 14 personalities from six of the eight northeastern states excluding Sikkim and Nagaland.

The Padma Shri awardees include former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bijoya Chakravarty from Assam in the category of Public Affairs.

Eight distinguished personalities from Assam have been honoured with Padma Shri while two distinguished persons from Manipur and one each from Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram conferred the coveted awards.

The Padma Shri awardees from Assam are Lakhimi Baruah (social worker),Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat (art), Bijoya Chakravarty (public affairs), Mangal Singh Hazowary (literature and education), Dulal Manki (art), Birubala Rabha (social work), Roman Sarmah (literature and education-journalism) and Imran Shah (literature and education).

Radhe Devi and Rewben Mashangva from Manipur and Tripura's Satyaram Reang chosen for the Padma Shri awards in the field of art while Anshu Jamsenpa from Arunachal Pradesh, Nanadro B Marak from Meghalaya and Sangkhumi Bualchhuak from Mizoram got the awards in the field of sports, agriculture and Asocial work respectively.

