Ex-Assam CM Gogoi dons lawyer's robe to contest CAA in SC

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Everyone was surprised when former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi donned lawyer's robe after three decades to challenge the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Gogoi attended the Supreme Court as a lawyer when it heard petitions challenging the CAA. The Congress leader assisted P Chidambaram in the case.

In 1983, Gogoi had appeared in the court last time. Interestingly, he advocated and initiated the National Register of Citizens (NRC) when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power.

He lost the last elections to the BJP. On Wednesday, His son and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi tweeted, "My father and former three-term Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi dons his lawyer robes to file his case against the CAA in the Supreme Court today. @tarun_gogoi @INCIndia". The ongoing anti-CAA protests have claimed four lives in Assam. IANS sfm/pcj