Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

The latest medical bulletin issued by the hospital said that the condition of the 77-year-old Left Front leader is stable and he is responding to treatment.

Kolkata, May 25 (IANS) Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was rushed to a private hospital here on Tuesday after his oxygen level suddenly started to fall. The veteran CPI (M) leader had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

"Former Chief Minister of West Bengal admitted on May 25 at 12.32 pm in Woodlands Hospital critical care department under Dr Koushik Chakraborty, Consultant Physician, Dr Dhrubo Bhattacharya, Consultant Physician, and Dr Soutik Panda, Consultant Critical Care. The Medical Board also has his home physician Dr Somnath Maity, Chest Specialist Dr Ankan Bandopadhyay and Cardiologist Dr Saroj Mandal," the bulletin said.

"He presented with drowsiness and shortness of breath. He was detected SarsCov2 positive on 18/5/2021. He is on BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen, SpO2 maintaining at 92%. He is conscious, alert, communicating verbally and otherwise blood pressure, pulse is stable. Urine output is satisfactory. CT scan Brain and HRCT thorax has been done on admission. All necessary Blood investigations have been sent. Treating doctors are on constant vigil on his health condition and will take appropriate measures from time to time," the bulletin added.

Last week, the former Chief Minister and his wife Mira Bhattacharjee had tested Covid positive. Considering her condition, Mira Bhattacharjee was shifted to the hospital but the veteran Left Front leader was being treated at home.

On Tuesday morning, Bhattacharjee suddenly felt unwell and his oxygen level started to plummet. The doctors treating him referred him to the hospital and he was immediately rushed to the Woodlands Hospital.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well."

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted, "Wishing speedy health recovery of Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted in Hospital. Getting update from hospital authorities."

Bhattacharya, who was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, has been suffering from breathing problems and other age-related ailments for some time now. He had stepped down from the CPI (M)'s politburo, the central committee as well as the state secretariat in 2018.

--IANS

sbg/arm