Ex-BJP lawmaker demands 15-day complete lockdown in Bihar

Singh said that people in Bihar are turning out in large numbers to attend marriage parties.

Patna, May 2 (IANS) With Bihar reeling under the second wave of Covid-19, former BJP MLC Krishna Kumar Singh has demanded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to impose a 15-day complete lockdown across the state.

"They were seen travelling between villages unperturbed triggering surge in

virus transmission across the state," he said.

"The state government has enforced evening curfew which is good but it will not help in containing the Covid spread. There are not enough security checks in rural areas. Hence, despite Section 144 being imposed in the state, people were seen roaming from one village to another in groups to attend marriage functions," the former BJP MLC said.

"The only option is to impose complete lockdown for 15 days to break the chain of Covid transmission in the state. We have written to the Chief Minister, two Deputy CMs Tar Kishore Prasad and Renu Devi, to take immediate action in arresting the infection," he added.

Meanwhile, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, who was on a visit to Arrah's Sadar hospital to inspect facilities, was stopped from entering the premises.

Yadav alleged that the state government was trying to hide its ill facilities in Sadar hospital.

"Hence, the officers of district administration forcibly tried to stop us from inspection."

"At the time of crisis, a large number of people from Arrah came to my official residence and requested for Remdesvir injections, and we have provided it. We have arranged oxygen cylinders to the patients. I came here to inspect Sadar hospital after the complaints of several citizens of Arrah.

"As a law abiding leader of Bihar, we cannot breach the laws but at the same time we will show mirrors to the government about wrongdoings," Yadav added.

