Ex-Bolivian Interim Prez transferred to women's prison

Anez, who has been been due to her role in the events of November 2019 that ended with the resignation of then President Evo Morales, was arrested on March 13 and faces four months of preventive custody as the case proceeds, reports Xinhua news agency.

La Paz, March 16 (IANS) Former Interim President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez, currently in preventive custody after she arrested on charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy, has been transferred to a women's prison in the capital city.

Her former ministers Alvaro Coimbra and Rodrigo Guzman were sent almost simultaneously to the San Pedro prison in La Paz.

All the detainees were transferred under strong police presence.

Anez, like Coimbra and Guzman, will remain isolated from the rest of the prison population for 15 days in keeping with safety regulations in place due to Covid-19.

All three stand accused of sedition, terrorism and conspiracy in relation to what prosecutors allege was a coup d'etat that led to the forced resignation of Morales.

Morales agreed to quit office after disputes over the October general elections prompted weeks of widespread protests in the country.

At least 30 people died in the crisis and more than 700 others were injured.

Anez served as the 66th President of Bolivia on an interim basis from 2019 to 2020.

She was Bolivia's second female President after Lidia Gueiler Tejada.

