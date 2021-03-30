Ex-BSP MLA passes away

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), March 30 (IANS) Former BSP MLA, Virender Singh, passed away on Tuesday afternoon in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

A former MLA from Bithri Chainpur, Virender Singh had been active in the BSP and his health continued to deteriorate after his defeat in the last assembly election. His younger brother's suicide in April 2019 was another major setback for him.