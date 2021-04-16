Ex-CBI Director Ranjit Sinha passes away (Ld)

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Former Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ranjit Sinha passed away on Friday morning, sources said.

A CBI source said that Sinha, a 1974 batch IPS officer, breathed his last at his residence here on Friday night around 4 a.m.

According to senior CBI officials, Sinha's death is believed to be due to Covid-19-related complications.