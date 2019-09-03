Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi's son arrested

Amit Jogi will be produced before a court and as per the orders of the court, action will be taken, Sanjay Kumar Dhruv, Superintendent of Police (Rural) in Bilaspur, told the media.

The arrest was made following a complaint by Sameera Paikra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Marwahi constituency. She alleged that he submitted wrong information about his birth place in the affidavit while filing his nomination papers for the 2013 state polls.

The father son duo run the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) which could not gain much success in the state Assembly election last year.