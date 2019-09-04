Ex-CJ Balakrishnan laments delay in justice dispensation

"A large number of cases are pending in sessions courts and High Courts, due to which we find that 67.5 per cent of prisoners are languishing in our jails as undertrials."

Balakrishnan was delivering the keynote address during the inaugural function of the two-day national seminar on 'Towards a Just India: Challenges and Prospects', at the AMU Polytechnic auditorium. He emphasised that the trial of a case should begin within two years so that the common man is satisfied with the system.

Pointing out that this phenomenon of large number of undertrials languishing in jails is unique to India, he said that speedy trial will save people from the onslaught of criminals. "Civil cases also take a long time which is detrimental to the rights of the people and fate of the families," lamented the former Chief Justice. He advocated an effective mechanism to speed up the justice delivery system, adding that vacancies in the judiciary should be filled up on a priority basis.