Ex-Cong MLA alleges threat from jailed mafia don Ansari

In his letter, Rai said that he had already informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 6 that he was appearing before the MP/MLA court in Prayagraj as a witness against Ansari in a case related to his brother Avadhesh Rai's murder.

Varanasi, March 24 (IANS) Former Congress MLA Ajay Rai has written to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, claiming a threat to his life from jailed mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari. He has sought a security cover for himself.

Rai said his security cover had been withdrawn and arms licences have also been cancelled.

"The chief minister did not take note of my letter while the security personnel given to me on 10 per cent prescribed charges were also withdrawn," said the former MLA.

"If the government is really interested in ensuring punishment to Mukhtar Ansari, why did it put my life at stake by withdrawing my security cover despite knowing that my evidence will ensure capital punishment for him?" Rai asked.

Rai's brother was shot dead outside his residence in 1991.

Ajay Rai is the complainant and prime witness against Mukhtar and other accused persons of this case, although he had enjoyed support of Mukhtar's Qaumi Ekta Dal in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, BJP MLA and slain Krishnanand Rai's widow, Alka Rai, had written letters to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleging that the Congress-led Punjab government was shielding Mukhtar, who is lodged at Ropar jail.

--IANS

amita/in