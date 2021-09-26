Ex-Cong MP, CLP leader booked after clashes with BJP MP

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 26 (IANS) Former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra and 48 others have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 146 (rioting) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) at the Lalganj police station in Pratapgarh.

The case was registered late on Saturday night after BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta, with his supporters, blocked traffic on the Prayagraj-Pratapgarh road for several hours.

Earlier on Saturday, several people were injured as Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers came to blows during the Gareeb Kalyan Mela held at Sangipur development block auditorium in Pratapgarh district.

BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta was also allegedly beaten up and had to be rescued by police and escorted to a safe place.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari was also manhandled and Aradhana Mishra's mobile phone was lost in the melee.

According to reports, BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta was invited as the chief guest at the Gareeb Kalyan Mela but he came late.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' reached the Mela venue and a few minutes later, the BJP MP also arrived, leading to tension among Congress and BJP workers.

After a heated argument, both groups attacked each other. In a video which went viral, it can be seen that some people chased his vehicle and damaged it. The programme was also suspended following the chaos. Heavy force reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Later, on the complaint of MP Sangam Lal Gupta, a named FIR was registered against 27 people, including Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, his daughter and MLA Aradhana Mishra, block pramukh of Sangipur Bablu Singh and 50 unidentified people under relevant sections of IPC for rioting armed with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt and endangering human life or personal safety of others.

Station House Officer (SHO) Lalganj police station Kamlesh Kumar Pal said further investigation are underway.

Talking to IANS, Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari blamed the BJP leaders and their supporters for the incident. He said that the BJP leaders did not believe in democracy as they were intoxicated with power. Police brutally thrashed Congress workers, Tiwari added.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said instructions had been issued to take action against those involved in the attack on BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area in view of the tension.

--IANS

amita/pgh