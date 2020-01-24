Ex-Congress MLA served notice in connection with violence during anti-CAA stir

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has issued a notice to former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan, under Section 160 of CrPC, asking him to appear before Crime Branch Chanakyapuri today for questioning in connection with the incident of violence in a part of Delhi in December last year.

A notice has also been issued to local political leader Ashu Khan asking him to appear before Crime Branch Chanakyapuri today for questioning in connection with Jamia Nagar violence which took place in December last year.



Asif Khan has been named as an accused in the FIR filed by Delhi Police in connection with the violence which took place near Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15.

Others names included in the FIR are Ashu Khan, Mustafa, Haider, Chandan Kumar, Asif Tanha and Kasim Usmani along with the former MLA as the accused.

At least three buses were torched and stones were pelted on police personnel during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the area. Police resorted to baton-charge and firing of tear gas shells to contain the violence. (ANI)

