Ex-convict held for burgling Andhra Police officer's home

"We arrested ex-convict Vempala Chanti for stealing 19 gold sovereigns and a quarter kg of silver from sub-inspector Chinnam Raja Sekhar's house in Poolapalli village," a police official told IANS.

Poolapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 3 (IANS) A former convict was arrested on Wednesday for stealing gold and silver from a police sub-inspector's home in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, police said.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Sekhar of Achanta police, went for duty, leaving his wife and children at home at Poolapalli, 23 km away from his workplace.

"They (Sekhar's family) went to sleep around 10.30 p.m. and the offender broke open the window bolt, managed to unlock the door and committed the theft," said the official.

On Tuesday morning, Sekhar lodged a complaint about the theft, following which investigations were initiated, Chanti arrested and the stolen property recovered from him.

--IANS

sth/vd