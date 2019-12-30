Ex-Cop arrested for threatening to shoot anti-CAA Protesters: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Delhi police claimed that the man seen in police uniform threatening to shoot Anti-CAA protesters in a purported video that went viral on Social media, has been arrested and confirmed that he was an ex-cop who had taken voluntary retirement in 2014.

The accused has been identified as 43-year-old Rakesh Tyagi, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, who took voluntary retirement in 2014 from Delhi Police. He was arrested two days back.



"Several enlightened netizens had brought a video to notice wherein a person was seen wearing a Delhi Police uniform unauthorisedly and impersonating as a police officer," said a Delhi Police statement.

"Acting suo-motu, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act was registered and the accused has been arrested following the due procedure. Accused was a member of Delhi Police Force till 2014 when he took VRS and is a private citizen now," it added.

"It is reiterated that abusing the freedom provided by the internet is illegal and appropriate legal action shall be taken against violators as and when it comes to the notice," said Delhi Police (ANI)

