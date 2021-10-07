Ex-Dadra & Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar's kin join Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Kalaben M. Delkar, the widow of the late MP from the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli - who had committed suicide in a Mumbai hotel on February 22 - along with her son Abhinav and hundreds of supporters, joined the Shiv Sena here on Thursday.

Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray welcomed them into the party-fold by tying the customary 'Shiv Bandhan' on their wrists, in presence of MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut.