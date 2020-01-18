Ex-Delhi Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri quits Congress

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) In a major blow to the Congress ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader and former Delhi Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri on Saturday said he has quit the party over differences with city unit chief Subhash Chopra.

Speaking to IANS, Shastri said, "Yes, I have quit the party and I have sent my resignation to P.C. Chacko."

He said he quit the party as there were differences on the distribution of tickets to candidates.

On the other hand, AAP MLA from Dwarka, Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, joined the Congress.

aks/kr