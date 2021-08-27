Ex-Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay new NDMC Vice Chairperson

Besides, three others -- Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vishakha Sailani and Girish Sachdeva, have been nominated members of the municipal council.

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday appointed former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay as the Vice Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) along with three others members who have been nominated as.

The MHA order will come into effect from the date of publication of the notification -- August 26.

These posts were vacant since long and the Home Ministry appointed these members.

Upadhyay, a former Delhi BJP President, was also chairman of the Standing Committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation while Kuljeet Chahal was former General Secretary in Delhi BJP unit.

The NDMC is the municipal council of the city of New Delhi and the region under its administration is referred to as the NDMC which covers an area of 42.7 km.

--IANS

ams/pgh