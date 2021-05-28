Ex-Delhi University VC joins varsity in Himachal

Shimla, May 28 (IANS) The former Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Dinesh Singh, has joined Solan-based Shoolini University in Himachal Pradesh as an adjunct faculty and director of the Innovation in Education Centre.

Singh, a recipient of Padma Shri, is an acclaimed mathematician and educationist. He is a distinguished fellow at the Imperial College in London and has been an adjunct professor of mathematics at the University of Houston.