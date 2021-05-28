Ex-Delhi University VC joins varsity in Himachal

Shimla, May 28 (IANS) The former Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Dinesh Singh, has joined Solan-based Shoolini University in Himachal Pradesh as an adjunct faculty and director of the Innovation in Education Centre.
Singh, a recipient of Padma Shri, is an acclaimed mathematician and educationist. He is a distinguished fellow at the Imperial College in London and has been an adjunct professor of mathematics at the University of Houston.
Shoolini University VC Atul Khosla said Singh's experience and knowledge would be of immense benefit to the students and researchers.
--IANS
vg/arm