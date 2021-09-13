Ex-East Bengal winger Alvito D'Cunha joins Congress in Goa

The left-footed D'Cunha featured in 232 club games in his career spanning from 1997-2016, out of which 159 were played donning the East Bengal jersey for which the Goa-born footballer scored 23 goals.

Panaji, Sep 13 (IANS) Former India international and East Bengal left winger Alvito D'Cunha joined the Congress party in Goa on Monday.

"He was loyal to East Bengal. Loyalty is an important factor, politicians should learn from Alvito. We have seen how MLAs jumped parties like rats recently," state Congress president Girish Chodankar said.

D'Cunha was handed over a football jersey with the colours of the Congress party.

"We are happy to see a sports icon join the party today. Alvito is a 'Made in Goa' product who made a name for himself in Kolkata, where he played for the East Bengal club for nearly 15 years," Goa Congress leader Elvis Gomes said on Monday.

Goa is headed for assembly polls in 2022.

--IANS

maya/in