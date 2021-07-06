Ex-Goa assembly Speaker becomes first Goan to be appointed as Governor

Speaking to ANI, Arlekar said, "Nobody from Goa has become a Governor so far. I am happy that I am the first one. Destiny gave me this responsibility. What more can I say?"Stating that his appointment as the Governor shows that leaders and leadership are important in the BJP, Arlekar said that it's a party that believes in its leaders, adding that the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the party had faith in him.Arlekar, who started his career as a party worker has been a two-time member of the Goa Legislative Assembly before appointed as the speaker of the state legislative assembly. He has also been the President of BJP's Goa unit."I started as a party worker, became MLA and Goa Minister and state BJP chief. Now I'll be Governor. It shows the importance of leaders and leadership of BJP. Party leaders trusted me. President, PM, HM, BJP chief trusted me. It's a party that trusts," said the newly appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh.He also stated that he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by calls from President Ram Nath Kovind and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur."Yesterday morning, the Prime Minister spoke to me and said that they are thinking of appointing me as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, to which, I replied that whatever he (PM) does is right for the people. I am happy and proud to say that even the President of India today spoke to me and said that we are going to give you the responsibility of Himachal Pradesh. He had called at around 10 to 10: 30 am today morning," he said."Usually, this does not happen. Due to the trust and love of the President and the Prime Minister, all this is happening (appointment as Himachal Pradesh Governor.)," added Arlekar.Speaking about his familiarity with Himachal Pradesh, Arlekar said, "It has been a long time since I last visited Himachal Pradesh. It was very long back, when I used to be the Goa BJP president, that I went there for some party-related work. That time we took a team from here for the preparation of elections there. We had stayed there for 10-15 days. I am happy to tell you that a BJP candidate had won in the Vidhan sabha constituency where I worked. And on another visit, I had gone there for a party meeting. But I did not tour the place as a tourist."He said that currently, he is unaware of the situation in the state, but also asserted that the elected legislators and the state government is capable enough to look after the issues concerning the state."Currently, I am unaware of the situation in Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister of the state had called me. He invited me to reach Himachal Pradesh as soon as possible. Only after reaching, I will come to know the situation there. What I feel is that the legislators, state government, party leaders are capable enough to handle the issues there," said Arlekar."Most likely, I will go there in a day two and then take the oath of office," he added. (ANI)