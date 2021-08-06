Ex-Goa BJP Minister joins AAP

Panaji, Aug 6 (IANS) Mahadev Naik, a former Goa Industries Minister and two-term Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at a ceremony in Delhi on Friday.

Naik was elected as a BJP MLA for two consecutive terms from 2007-2017 from the Shiroda Assembly constituency in South Goa. The former BJP MLA joining the AAP comes at a time when AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is gearing up for the Assembly polls in the coastal state which are scheduled for early 2022.