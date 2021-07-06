Ex-Goa Speaker Rajendra Arlekar is new Himachal Governor

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Arlekar said that he was informed of his new assignment by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday morning and that a notification to this effect has been issued.

Panaji, July 6 (IANS) Former Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly and BJP leader Rajendra Arlekar (67) has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

"One hour ago, I was informed by Rashtrapati Bhavan about the new responsibility. The President spoke to me, he said I had been posted as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. He also informed me of some responsibilities," Arlekar said.

Arlekar said that he had been sounded out about the new responsibility on Monday (July 5) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He had asked me not to speak to anyone about this development, when he called me yesterday and asked me about my willingness to serve as a Governor," Arlekar said.

He also said that his appointment as Governor was a sign of the fact that the BJP looks after its ordinary party workers.

Arlekar said that he had been to Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, in the past either on a holiday or for meetings.

Arlekar served as the Speaker of the state legislative assembly from 2002-2007 and as Forest and Environment Minister from 2015-2017.

