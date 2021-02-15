Ex gratia from PMNRF for Jalgaon, Kurnool accident victims

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved grant of ex gratia from the PMNRF for the kin of 29 persons who died as well as nine other injured in two road accidents in Maharashtra's Jalgaon and Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool districts.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted that while the bereaved families will get Rs 2 lakh each, the seriously injured will get Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), which is utilised to render immediate relief to families of those killed in natural calamities like floods, cyclones and earthquakes.