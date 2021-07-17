Ex-Haitian official ordered Prez's killing: Colombia

"Joseph Feliz Badio, who was an official of the Ministry of Justice and worked in the anti-corruption unit with the General Intelligence Service, tells Duberney Capador (former Colombian military officer) and German Rivera (former agent of the Colombian army) that what they have to do is to assassinate the president of Haiti," General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the Colombian Police, said at a press conference here on Friday.

Bogota, July 17 (IANS) A former official of the Haitian Ministry of Justice ordered the assassination of the country's President Jovenel Moise, Colombian authorities said.

Vargas said Badio had informed Capador and Rivera "apparently three days before" the operation that the order was not to arrest Moise, but to kill him.

On Thursday, Colombia's President Ivan Duque said former members of the the country's military who participated in the killing will have to be tried by the Haitian judicial system.

Duque said his administration has been "collaborating" with Haitian authorities after a group of Colombian mercenaries took part in the assassination.

The Haitian President was assassinated on July 7 at his residence by a commando of mercenaries.

At least 28 people participated in the murder of the Haitian President, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.

--IANS

ksk/