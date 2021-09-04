Ex-Haryana CM Chautala finally clears class X English paper

Chandigarh, Sep 4 (IANS) Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala scored 88 marks out of 100 in the English paper in the class X exam, the state's Board of School Education said on Saturday.

The board announced the results of the supplementary examination.

Chautala last month passed the class XII exam but the result was withheld as he hadn't cleared the English paper for class X.