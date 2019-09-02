Ex-Haryana CM Hooda to meet loyalists' group tomorrow

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India] Sept 2 (ANI): With Assembly election around the corner in Haryana, former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda will be holding a meeting with a newly-formed committee here on Tuesday. The 33-member committee consists of 13 MLAs who are considered to be loyal to him.

Hooda had announced the formation of the committee at a mega rally on August 18 to decide his future course of politics.Hooda, who is said to have been feeling cornered in the state politics, had said that any decision in future will depend on the recommendations of the committee.The former chief minister and Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar are at loggerhead with Hooda demanding latter's removal for a long time. However, top Congress leadership has not yet taken any decision on his demand.Hooda's open support to Centre's decision to nullify Article 370 gave fresh air to speculations about him floating a new party before the announcement of Assembly elections. He, however, had denied having any such plans.A few days back, Hooda and party's Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi here. At the meeting, a long discussion took place regarding changing of state president and CLP leaders in Haryana.Party sources told ANI that a decision on the state chief post will be announced soon. (ANI)