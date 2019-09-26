Ex-Hockey captain Sandeep Singh likely to join BJP

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Former Indian National Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next few days.

According to the sources Singh is in Delhi for a few days and there will be a press conference for the announcement of him joining the party.



Singh is an ace hockey player and an ex-captain of the Indian National Team.

In 2006, Singh was seriously injured after being hit by an accidental gunshot in a train, while on his way to join the national team, set to leave for the World Cup in Germany two days later.

He was almost paralysed and was on the wheelchair for two years. Singh not only recovered from that serious injury but also established himself again in the team. (ANI)

