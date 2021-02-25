Ex-Hry Cong leader Tanwar launches Apna Bharat Morcha

Tanwar, who left the Congress in 2019, attacked both the BJP and his former party.

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar launched his Apna Bharat Morcha in New Delhi on Thursday along with his supporters. He was joined by former Tripura Congress chief Pradyut Barman who had also quit the Congress.

"The opposition is dumb and the government is deaf, so when the politics is between deaf and dumb then the people will suffer so the new political formation has to struggle for the people."

He asked his supporters to be ready for a long struggle to unseat the people who are least bothered about the public.

Joining him was Pradyut Barman, former Tripura royal and ex-Tripura Congress chief who said "nothing should be imposed from Delhi and people who send lesser MPs to Parliament should also be heard."

Tanwar was also joined by scores of bureaucrats including S.R. Darapuri from UP who was jailed for anti-CAA protests in Lucknow.

Tanwar's new party was launched at the Constitution Club here along with an online launch at 25 places including Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Tanwar, who was the Haryana Congress state president for more than five years, had quit the party after his supporters were denied tickets for the 2019 Assembly election.

Tanwar will not be the first ex-Haryana Congressman to launch his own party. Bhajan Lal after being denied the Chief Ministership in 2004 launched his own party, the Haryana Janhit Congress, but later merged it with the Congress.

Before that, former Chief Minister Bansi Lal launched the Haryana Vikas Party but later he too returned to the Congress and merged his party.

Tanwar, once close to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is going the way of young leaders like Jagan Mohan Reddy who parted ways with the Congress and later formed the YSRCP which is now the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

However, in Haryana the Congress is the main opposition party while the ruling BJP has an alliance with the JJP. Tanwar is in search of a space between the Congress and the BJP and will aim for Dalit votes in the state and Punjab where Dalits form a sizable chunk of the population.

After the farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws, Tanwar has set his eyes on the farmers who are against the BJP and the Congress, a close aide of Tanwar said.

He hopes to become a rallying point for people in the Congress who are unhappy with Bhupinder Singh Hooda and are feeling sidelined in the party.

However it is too early to comment on the amount of damage he can inflict on the Congress. He could become a cause for concern for the party in Uttarakhand and Punjab which have sizable Dalit populations and may attract Congress workers who may not get tickets in the Assembly polls.

