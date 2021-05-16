Ex-IAS officer in UP booked for false propaganda

Unnao (UP), May 16 (IANS) A former IAS officer-turned-activist has been booked by Unnao police for allegedly making false propaganda against the state government by tweeting a seven-year-old photograph of bodies floating in the Ganga in Unnao and claiming them to be recent ones spotted in the river in Ballia.

In an FIR at Unnao Sadar Kotwali police station, the 1982-batch former IAS officer, Surya Pratap Singh, has also been accused of claiming on social media that 67 bodies were buried on the Ganga banks at Unnao using earth movers and without performing last rites.

Police said the case was lodged on May 13 following several complaints by locals who alleged that by making such an irresponsible tweet, he vitiated the atmosphere of the district.

During preliminary probe, the Unnao police found that the photograph tweeted by Singh dated back to January 13, 2014, in which around 100 bodies were seen floating on the Ganga in Unnao's Pariyar Ghat."

Meanwhile, Singh said, "I am the biggest criminal in Uttar Pradesh. My crime is that I have sought beds, oxygen and medicines. My crime is that I have demanded a dignified disposal of bodies."

