Ex-Japanese FM plans to challenge PM in ruling party's leadership race

Kishida, who heads a faction of the party, is slated to announce his candidacy on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted the sources as saying.

Tokyo, Aug 26 (IANS) Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)'s leadership race, competing against Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who doubles as the party chief, sources said.

Suga's term as the LDP president is set to expire on September 30 and the LDP will decide on the schedule for the leadership race on Thursday, according to local media reports.

In a meeting on Wednesday with Toshihiro Nikai, the LDP's number two leader, Suga said he has nothing against following the schedule for the party's presidential election once it is set, the reports added.

Their talks were held a day after Nikai said in a press conference that he supports the re-election of Suga as the LDP president.

LDP Diet affairs chief Hiroshi Moriyama also voiced support for Suga on Tuesday.

If being re-elected as the ruling party leader, Suga would likely ensure that he remains the Prime Minister.

