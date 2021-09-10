Ex-JD(U) MLA held guilty in CPI(M) leader's attack case

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on September 13. He was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Patna, Sep 10 (IANS) Former Janata Dal (United) MLA Rambalak Singh was on Friday held guilty in a case under the Arms Act and for attempting to murder CPI(M) leader Lalan Singh by the district court of Samastipur in Bihar.

Rambalak Singh is a former MLA from the Vibhutipur Assembly constituency. He, however, lost the election in 2020.

An FIR for attempt to murder and Arms Act violation was registered against him in the Vibhutipur police station.

As per the allegation, Rambalak along with his brother was involved in an attack on CP1(M) leader Lalan Singh.

The incident happened when Lalan Singh was returning from a marriage function on June 4, 2021. Rambalak Singh and his brother, who were on a bike, intercepted him near Vibhutipur and opened fire at him. Lalan Singh sustained injuries on his hand.

The FIR was filed on June 4 and the former MLA was on interim bail ever since.

The bail stood cancelled after he was pronounced guilty by the court and was sent to judicial remand.

--IANS

ajk/dpb/bg