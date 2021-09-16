Ex-J&K MLC murder case: Suspects to be taken to Punjab, Jammu for probe

"The police on Wednesday requested the court that they (accused) are required to be taken to Punjab and Jammu for the search of absconding accused, recovery of the murder weapon and for the recovery of clothes worn at the time of the incident," an official said.

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Delhi Police will take the suspects in the murder case of former J&K legislative council member Trilochan Singh Wazir to Jammu and Punjab to unearth the whole conspiracy behind the crime.

The two accused -- identified as Balbir Singh, 67, hailing from Preet Nagar in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar, and Rajender Chaudhary, 33, from village Gagore in Jammu's Samba district -- were arrested by the police on Wednesday and produced before a Delhi Court which sent them to police custody for seven days.

According to the police, Balbir initially worked with the Horticulture Department in Jammu for seven years, however, he is presently unemployed. He came to Delhi on September 3 and returned to Jammu in the morning of September 4.

Wazir, 67, was found dead inside a washroom of a flat at Basai Darapur here in the national capital on September 9.

According to the police, the accused, Raju Chaudhary, who was arrested from Jammu has revealed during the interrogation that Wazir was shot dead on September 3 and four more people were present at the time of the incident. A police official said Wazir was also given sedatives before being killed.

Wazir had arrived in Delhi on September 1 and was staying with his acquaintance Harpreet Singh and his friend Harmeet Singh, a native of Jammu, at their rented flat in the Basai Darapur area.

Wazir was scheduled to leave for Canada in two days. On September 3, his family contacted the Jammu Police who requested their Delhi counterparts to check on the missing man.

Six days later, on September 9 his body was found in a decomposed state.

After this several teams were formed and search operations were carried out in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and J&K to nab the two suspects -- Harpreet Singh and Harmeet Singh. Both Harpreet and Harmeet are still absconding, and several police teams have been formed to trace them.

