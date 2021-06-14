Ex-Jordanian Finance Minister charged with sedition

The court on Sunday indicated that the two men were also charged with taking some actions to harm the safety and security of Jordan and destabilise the country, Xinhua news agency reported citing state media as saying.

Amman, June 14 (IANS) Jordan's State Security Court has charged Bassem Awadallah, former Finance Minister and royal court chief, and royal family member Sharif Hassan Ben Zeid with inciting sedition and opposition against the country's regime.

It said that Sharif Hassan Ben Zeid was also charged with possession of narcotics.

The trial of the two is expected to start next week.

If convicted of charges of incitement and sedition, the two defendants could get between three and 20 years in prison, The Jordan Times reported.

In April, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Prince Hamza, Awadallah, and Zeid had contacts with external powers to take some actions against the country.

