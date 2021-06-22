Ex-Jordanian Finance Minister pleads not guilty to sedition charges

The development was confirmed on Monday by Awadallah's chief lawyer Mohammad Afif to Xinhua news agency.

Amman, June 22 (IANS) Bassem Awadallah, Jordan's former Finance Minister and royal court chief, as well as royal family member Sharif Hassan Ben Zeid have pled not guilty to sedition charges against the regime.

This first session of the trial was held on Monday under heavy security and closed to media.

The second session will be held on Tuesday.

If convicted of charges of incitement and sedition, the two defendants could get between three and 20 years in prison, The Jordan Times reported.

Last week, the State Security Court announced prosecution against Awadallah and Zeid, meaning they are charged with harming the safety and security of Jordan and destabilising the country.

Zeid was also charged with possession of narcotics, according to the state-run Petra news agency.

In April, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Prince Hamza, Awadallah, and Zeid had contacts with external powers to take some actions against the country.

--IANS

ksk/